BRIEF-Cable one says entered into certain amendment no. 1 to amend certain credit agreement

Feb 15 Cable One Inc :

* On Feb 13, co entered into certain amendment no. 1 to amend certain credit agreement dated as of June 30, 2015 - sec filing

* Amendment has been entered into in anticipation of proposed acquisition of Rbi Holding Llc as of plan of merger dated Jan 17

* Cable one - amendment permits the incurrence of incremental term loans in amount of up to $650 million to fund proposed acquisition Source text - bit.ly/2lexEom Further company coverage: