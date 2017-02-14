BRIEF-Paulson & Co dissolves stake in T-Mobile US - SEC filing

Feb 14 Paulson & Co:

* Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in T-Mobile US - SEC filing

* Paulson & Co - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lNRFP4

Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fTvUfH