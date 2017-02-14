BRIEF-Paulson & Co dissolves stake in T-Mobile US - SEC filing

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 14 Paulson & Co:
* Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in T-Mobile US - SEC filing
* Paulson & Co - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lNRFP4
Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fTvUfH
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services