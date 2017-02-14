BRIEF-Paulson & Co takes share stake in Achaogen, dissolves in J&J

Feb 14 Paulson & Co:

* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 72,500 shares in achaogen inc - sec filing

* Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in c

* Paulson & Co - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (biyt.ly/2lNRFP4)

Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fTvUfH)