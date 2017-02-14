版本:
BRIEF-Twitter CEO Dorsey buys 425,998 shares of co's common stock on Feb 13-14

Feb 14 Twitter Inc

* Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey reports purchase of 425,998 shares of co's common stock on Feb 13-14 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2l63dOV) Further company coverage:
