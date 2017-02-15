BRIEF-Gilead announces 144-week data evaluating safety and efficacy of Genvoya

BRIEF-American Airlines names Nathan Gatten senior vice president
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs
Feb 14 Gilead Sciences Inc :
* Gilead announces 144-week data evaluating safety and efficacy of Genvoya for treatment of HIV-1 in treatment-naïve adults
* Gilead Sciences-Genvoya showed higher virologic suppression versus co's stribild based on percentage of patients with HIV-1 RNA levels less than 50 copies/ml
* Towne Bank says declared its second-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.14 per common share
* Summit Materials announces intention to offer $300 million of senior notes