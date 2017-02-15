版本:
BRIEF-Gilead announces 144-week data evaluating safety and efficacy of Genvoya

Feb 14 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Gilead announces 144-week data evaluating safety and efficacy of Genvoya for treatment of HIV-1 in treatment-naïve adults

* Gilead Sciences-Genvoya showed higher virologic suppression versus co's stribild based on percentage of patients with HIV-1 RNA levels less than 50 copies/ml Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
