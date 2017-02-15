版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Mantle Ridge comments on CSX's decision to call special meeting of shareholders

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* Mantle Ridge comments on CSX's decision to call special meeting of shareholders

* Mantle Ridge Lp - Have been engaged in constructive dialogue with CSX's board for several weeks

