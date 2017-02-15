BRIEF-Mantle Ridge comments on CSX's decision to call special meeting of shareholders

BRIEF-American Airlines names Nathan Gatten senior vice president
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
* Mantle Ridge comments on CSX's decision to call special meeting of shareholders
* Mantle Ridge Lp - Have been engaged in constructive dialogue with CSX's board for several weeks
* Towne Bank says declared its second-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.14 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summit Materials announces intention to offer $300 million of senior notes