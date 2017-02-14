版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-AT&T says Communications Workers of America voted to ratify agreement covering former DIRECTV employees

Feb 15 At&T Inc :

* AT&T - Communications Workers Of America has notified co that former DIRECTV tech support employees in 7 states voted to ratify agreement between CWA, CO

* AT&T - agreement, which was reached on Jan 30, covers about 500 employees in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, and Tennessee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
