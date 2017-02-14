版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 07:05 BJT

BRIEF-SoftBank nears deal to buy Fortress Investment Group for more than $3 bln - WSJ, citing sources

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* SoftBank nears deal to buy Fortress Investment Group for more than $3 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - on.wsj.com/2kHIyzx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐