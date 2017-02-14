BRIEF-Paulson & Co cuts share stake in Fedex, Mylan

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 14 Paulson & Co
* Paulson & co cuts share stake in fedex corp by 89.7 percent to 11,000 shares - sec filing
* Paulson & co takes share stake of 173,900 class a shares in workday inc
* Paulson & co cuts share stake in allergan plc by 8.6 percent to 3.6 million
* Paulson & co cuts share stake in mylan n v by 5.5 percent to 20.6 million
* Paulson & co - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lNRFP4) Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fTvUfH)
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services