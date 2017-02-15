版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 08:14 BJT

BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile statement on reported Facebook halt of Chinese utility app ads

Feb 14 Cheetah Mobile Inc :

* Cheetah Mobile statement on reported Facebook halt of Chinese utility app ads

* Facebook's action has limited effect on Cheetah Mobile's overseas user acquisitions

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - Facebook's action does not affect ability of utility apps to monetize through Facebook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐