BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile statement on reported Facebook halt of Chinese utility app ads

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 14 Cheetah Mobile Inc :
* Cheetah Mobile statement on reported Facebook halt of Chinese utility app ads
* Facebook's action has limited effect on Cheetah Mobile's overseas user acquisitions
* Cheetah Mobile Inc - Facebook's action does not affect ability of utility apps to monetize through Facebook
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs