公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Alibaba group holding Ltd reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Groupon Inc

Feb 14 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Groupon Inc as on December 31, 2016 Source text:(bit.ly/2lhpV8Q) Further company coverage:
