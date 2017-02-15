版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 08:12 BJT

BRIEF-Amgen Inc files for potential mixed shelf size not disclosed

Feb 14 Amgen Inc :

* Amgen Inc - files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed Source text:(bit.ly/2lhl0EQ) Further company coverage:
