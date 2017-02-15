版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 08:10 BJT

BRIEF-CSX calls special meeting in light of extraordinary Mantle Ridge and Hunter Harrison requests

Feb 14 CSX Corp :

* CSX calls special meeting in light of extraordinary mantle ridge and hunter harrison requests

* Says CSX had been engaged in ceo succession discussions and was planning to make an announcement

* In course of discussions Mantle Ridge requested that it receive substantial representation on CSX board

* In course of discussions Mantle Ridge requested that Harrison be engaged immediately as ceo of CSX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐