BRIEF-CSX calls special meeting in light of extraordinary Mantle Ridge and Hunter Harrison requests

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 14 CSX Corp :
* CSX calls special meeting in light of extraordinary mantle ridge and hunter harrison requests
* Says CSX had been engaged in ceo succession discussions and was planning to make an announcement
* In course of discussions Mantle Ridge requested that it receive substantial representation on CSX board
* In course of discussions Mantle Ridge requested that Harrison be engaged immediately as ceo of CSX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: