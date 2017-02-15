版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing exec says widebody market is soft - Airshow

Feb 15 (Reuters) -

* Airshow - Boeing exec says widebody market is soft, there is not much demand for it Further company coverage:
