BRIEF-Moody's acquires structured finance data and analytics business of SCDM

Feb 15 Moody's Corp

* Moody's acquires structured finance data and analytics business of SCDM

* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Moody's-Acquisition was funded from international cash on hand and is not expected to have a material impact on moody's earnings per share in 2017

