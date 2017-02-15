BRIEF-Moody's acquires structured finance data and analytics business of SCDM

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
Feb 15 Moody's Corp
* Moody's acquires structured finance data and analytics business of SCDM
* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Moody's-Acquisition was funded from international cash on hand and is not expected to have a material impact on moody's earnings per share in 2017
May 24 Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million