BRIEF-ZH International enters deals to acquire two senior housing communities in the United States

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
Feb 15 ZH International Holdings
* Ashr, an indirect 99.82%-owned subsidiary of company, and CBC Oxford Mckinney entered into Oxford Mckinney acquisition agreement
* CBC Oxford Mckinney to sell, and Ashr to acquire, Oxford Grand Mckinney for an aggregate consideration of US$17.1 million
* Oxford Derby has agreed to sell, and Ashr has agreed to acquire, Glen Carr House for a consideration of US$10.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million