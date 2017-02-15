版本:
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-KPMG and Microsoft announce new "Blockchain Nodes"

Feb 15 Microsoft

* KPMG and Microsoft announce new "Blockchain Nodes"

* First joint Blockchain Nodes are in Frankfurt and Singapore

