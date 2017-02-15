BRIEF-Capital One Financial says Jan auto net charge-off rate was 2.14 pct

Feb 15 Capital One Financial Corp -

* Capital One Financial says Jan auto net charge-off rate was 2.14 percent versus 2.11 percent in Dec

* Capital One Financial says Jan-end auto 30+ day delinquency rate was 6.15 percent versus 6.12 percent at Dec-end

* Jan domestic credit card net-charge off rate 4.91 percent versus. 4.89 percent in December

* 30+ day delinquency rate for domestic credit card 4.13 percent at Jan end versus. 3.95 percent at Dec end