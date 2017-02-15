BRIEF-Capital One Financial says Jan auto net charge-off rate was 2.14 pct

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Capital One Financial Corp -
* Capital One Financial says Jan auto net charge-off rate was 2.14 percent versus 2.11 percent in Dec
* Capital One Financial says Jan-end auto 30+ day delinquency rate was 6.15 percent versus 6.12 percent at Dec-end
* Jan domestic credit card net-charge off rate 4.91 percent versus. 4.89 percent in December
* 30+ day delinquency rate for domestic credit card 4.13 percent at Jan end versus. 3.95 percent at Dec end Source text: (bit.ly/2kJlgco) Further company coverage:
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct