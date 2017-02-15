版本:
BRIEF-Corsair Capital reports a 12.8 pct passive stake in Capstar Financial

Feb 15 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc

* Corsair Capital Llc reports a 12.8 percent passive stake in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2ljkXIG) Further company coverage:
