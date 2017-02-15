BRIEF-Corsair Capital reports a 12.8 pct passive stake in Capstar Financial

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc
* Corsair Capital Llc reports a 12.8 percent passive stake in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2ljkXIG)
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct