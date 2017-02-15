版本:
BRIEF-JPMorgan reports January credit card charge-off rate 2.29 pct

Feb 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co -

* Credit card charge-off rate 2.29 percent in january versus 2.25 percent in december - sec filing

* Delinquency rate 1.19 percent at January end versus 1.17 percent percent at December end Source text: (bit.ly/2lPYP5z) Further company coverage:
