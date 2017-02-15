BRIEF-JPMorgan reports January credit card charge-off rate 2.29 pct

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co -
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.29 percent in january versus 2.25 percent in december - sec filing
* Delinquency rate 1.19 percent at January end versus 1.17 percent percent at December end
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct