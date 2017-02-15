BRIEF-Sun Communities Inc announces distribution increase

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Sun Communities Inc
* Reg-Sun communities, inc. (SUI) announces distribution increase
* Approved setting 2017 annual distribution rate at $2.68 per common share
* New distribution is an increase of $0.08 over current $2.60 per common share for 2016
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct