BRIEF-Anthem files suit against Cigna seeking temporary restraining order to enjoin Cigna from terminating merger agreement

Feb 15 Anthem Inc :

* Anthem files suit against Cigna seeking a temporary restraining order to enjoin Cigna from terminating the merger agreement, specific performance compelling Cigna to comply with the merger agreement and damages

* Anthem inc - reaffirms commitment to Cigna merger

* Anthem inc - "there is still sufficient time and a viable path forward potentially to complete" Cigna merger

* Anthem - "in addition to fact that anthem extended termination date in merger agreement, Cigna does not have a right to terminate merger agreement"

* Anthem inc - pursuing expedited appeal of court's decision, committed to completing merger through appeal or settlement with new leadership at U.S. DoJ