BRIEF-Anthem files suit against Cigna seeking temporary restraining order to enjoin Cigna from terminating merger agreement

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces pricing of public offering of 50 million common shares
Feb 15 Anthem Inc :
* Anthem files suit against Cigna seeking a temporary restraining order to enjoin Cigna from terminating the merger agreement, specific performance compelling Cigna to comply with the merger agreement and damages
* Anthem inc - reaffirms commitment to Cigna merger
* Anthem inc - "there is still sufficient time and a viable path forward potentially to complete" Cigna merger
* Anthem - "in addition to fact that anthem extended termination date in merger agreement, Cigna does not have a right to terminate merger agreement"
* Anthem inc - pursuing expedited appeal of court's decision, committed to completing merger through appeal or settlement with new leadership at U.S. DoJ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it appointed Wim van Ooijen to lead its business activities in Switzerland, effective immediately.
* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million