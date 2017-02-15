版本:
BRIEF-JAKKS, Warner Bros consumer products signs multi-year global licensing deal

Feb 15 JAKKS Pacific Inc :

* JAKKS Pacific Inc - co with Warner Bros. consumer products signed a multi-year global licensing deal

* JAKKS Pacific Inc- licensing deal to manufacture, market and distribute items based on popular dc super hero girls universe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
