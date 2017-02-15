版本:
BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive raises quarterly cash dividend

Feb 15 Group 1 Automotive Inc

* Group 1 automotive increases quarterly cash dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 4.3 percent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
