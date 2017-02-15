BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive raises quarterly cash dividend

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Group 1 Automotive Inc
* Group 1 automotive increases quarterly cash dividend
* Increases quarterly dividend by 4.3 percent
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: