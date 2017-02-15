版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-NRG Yield increases qrtly div to $0.26 per share

Feb 15 Nrg Yield Inc

* NRG Yield, Inc increases quarterly dividend by 4 pct to $0.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
