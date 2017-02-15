版本:
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration appoints Brent Eshleman as CEO

Feb 15 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd :

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - appointment of Brent Eshleman as new president & chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
