公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Primoris Services announces Louisiana heavy civil award valued at over $124 mln

Feb 15 Primoris Services Corp -

* Announced a new heavy civil award valued at over $124 million

* Contract was secured by heavy civil division of James Construction Group, part of east construction services segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
