BRIEF-PREIT signs Burlington as lead tenant to replace Sears at Magnolia mall

Feb 15 Burlington Stores Inc

* PREIT - At Magnolia mall in Florence, SC, Burlington will open in 4(th) quarter of 2017, following Sears' february 2017 closure

* PREIT - In addition to Burlington, co is in advanced discussions with two additional retailers for spaces that will be created adjacent to Burlington Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
