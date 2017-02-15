BRIEF-PREIT signs Burlington as lead tenant to replace Sears at Magnolia mall

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Burlington Stores Inc
* PREIT - At Magnolia mall in Florence, SC, Burlington will open in 4(th) quarter of 2017, following Sears' february 2017 closure
* PREIT - In addition to Burlington, co is in advanced discussions with two additional retailers for spaces that will be created adjacent to Burlington
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct