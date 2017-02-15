版本:
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences announces preclinical data

Feb 15 Selecta Biosciences Inc :

* Selecta Biosciences announces preclinical data showing SVP-rapamycin's potential benefit in treatment of pompe disease

* Selecta Biosciences-data suggest co-administration of antigen-specific immune tolerance therapy could induce immune tolerance to ERT alglucosidase alfa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
