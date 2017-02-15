BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences announces preclinical data

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Selecta Biosciences Inc :
* Selecta Biosciences announces preclinical data showing SVP-rapamycin's potential benefit in treatment of pompe disease
* Selecta Biosciences-data suggest co-administration of antigen-specific immune tolerance therapy could induce immune tolerance to ERT alglucosidase alfa
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct