BRIEF-Highpower International appoints Sunny Pan as CFO

Feb 15 Highpower International Inc :

* Highpower International appointment of Mr. Sunny pan as chief financial officer Mr. Pan has served as interim CFO since august 2016

* Highpower International Inc - Sunny Pan as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
