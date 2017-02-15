BRIEF-Medtronic says OsteoCool RF Ablation System receives expanded indication

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Medtronic Plc
* Medtronic's OsteoCool(TM) RF Ablation System receives expanded indication for palliative treatment of metastatic bone tumors
* Medtronic - FDA now allows marketing of osteocool system for palliative treatment of metastases in all bony anatomy
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct