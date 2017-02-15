版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Medtronic says OsteoCool RF Ablation System receives expanded indication

Feb 15 Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic's OsteoCool(TM) RF Ablation System receives expanded indication for palliative treatment of metastatic bone tumors

* Medtronic - FDA now allows marketing of osteocool system for palliative treatment of metastases in all bony anatomy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐