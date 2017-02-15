BRIEF-Insys says Cannabidiol Oral Solution for compassionate use studies being provided at no cost

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Insys therapeutics - providing for use of cannabidiol oral solution for compassionate use studies in patients completing long-term safety study
* Insys therapeutics says use of cannabidiol oral solution at doses up to 40 mg/kg/day for compassionate use studies in refractory pediatric epilepsy patients
* Insys therapeutics inc - cannabidiol oral solution for compassionate use studies is being provided at no cost to patients or investigators
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct