BRIEF-Insys says Cannabidiol Oral Solution for compassionate use studies being provided at no cost

Feb 15 Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Insys therapeutics - providing for use of cannabidiol oral solution for compassionate use studies in patients completing long-term safety study

* Insys therapeutics says use of cannabidiol oral solution at doses up to 40 mg/kg/day for compassionate use studies in refractory pediatric epilepsy patients

* Insys therapeutics inc - cannabidiol oral solution for compassionate use studies is being provided at no cost to patients or investigators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
