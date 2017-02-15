BRIEF-Blue Nile says Delaware Court dismissed action filed against company

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Blue Nile Inc
* Blue Nile Inc - On February 2, 2017 Delaware Court dismissed action filed on January 13, 2017 against Blue Nile and members of its board of directors
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct