版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Blue Nile says Delaware Court dismissed action filed against company

Feb 15 Blue Nile Inc

* Blue Nile Inc - On February 2, 2017 Delaware Court dismissed action filed on January 13, 2017 against Blue Nile and members of its board of directors Source: (bit.ly/2kSj6K6) Further company coverage:
