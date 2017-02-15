版本:
BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics presents preclinical data for Pompe program at WORLDSymposium 2017

Feb 15 Amicus Therapeutics Inc -

* Preclinical studies showed ATB200/AT2221 reversed cellular dysfunction, increased muscle strength over 5 month period in GAA knock-out mice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
