BRIEF-Arconic says monetized more than 60 pct of 36.3 mln shares it retained in Alcoa Corp

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Arconic Inc :
* Says monetized more than 60 percent of 36.3 million shares it retained in Alcoa Corporation
* Arconic Inc - sale of 23.4 million Alcoa Corporation shares will result in approximately $890 million in proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: