2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Arconic says monetized more than 60 pct of 36.3 mln shares it retained in Alcoa Corp

Feb 15 Arconic Inc :

* Says monetized more than 60 percent of 36.3 million shares it retained in Alcoa Corporation

* Arconic Inc - sale of 23.4 million Alcoa Corporation shares will result in approximately $890 million in proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
