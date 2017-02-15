版本:
BRIEF-Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.66 pct at Jan. end versus 1.60 pct at Dec. end

Feb 15 Discover Financial Services

* Discover Financial Services says credit card delinquency rate 1.66 percent at January end versus 1.60 percent at December end - sec filing

* Discover financial services Says credit card charge-off rate 2.02 percent at January end versus 1.92 percent at December end Source text - bit.ly/2lh4mpa Further company coverage:
