BRIEF-Discover Financial Services - credit card delinquency rate 1.66 pct at Jan. end versus 1.60 pct at Dec. end

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
* Discover Financial Services says credit card delinquency rate 1.66 percent at January end versus 1.60 percent at December end - sec filing
* Discover financial services Says credit card charge-off rate 2.02 percent at January end versus 1.92 percent at December end
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct