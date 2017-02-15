BRIEF-Colliers International provides 2017 outlook

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Colliers International Group Inc :
* Sees in 2017, high single digit to low double digit percentage revenue growth in local currency - SEC filing
* Sees in 2017, high single to low double digit percentage adjusted EPS growth Source text : (bit.ly/2lOWxVe) Further company coverage:
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: