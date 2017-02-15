版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Colliers International provides 2017 outlook

Feb 15 Colliers International Group Inc :

* Sees in 2017, high single digit to low double digit percentage revenue growth in local currency - SEC filing

* Sees in 2017, high single to low double digit percentage adjusted EPS growth Source text : (bit.ly/2lOWxVe) Further company coverage:
