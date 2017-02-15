版本:
BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences says Depuy Synthes entitled to get termination fee of $60 million if co fails to complete deal

Feb 15 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

* Depuy Synthes entitled to get termination fee of $60 million if co fails to complete deal after conditions to closing are satisfied

* Depuy Synthes to pay termination fee of $41.8 million if co terminates deal due to Depuy Synthes'S breach of exclusivity obligations Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2lP5C0j] Further company coverage:
