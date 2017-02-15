BRIEF-In 2017, aig anticipates writing about $2.5 billion of net written premium in commercial casualty - conf call

To Improve Roe, Aig
* Target for core normalized roe of 9.5% is driven by the
lost investment income related to adverse development cover -
call
* Aig expects to free up about $2b in capital over time -
conf call
* Taking steps to improve roe in 2017 - call
* Will continue to be more rigorous about risk selection
into jan 1 renewal season - call
* Ongoing risk selection through jan 1 renewal season is
particularly important in europe - conf call
* Will continue shift to "highly engineered large limit
middle market risks" while curbing exposures in "commoditized
excess and surplus lines" - conf call
* Anticipates writing about $2.5 billion of net written
premium in commercial casualty - conf call
