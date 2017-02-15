版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Walt Disney files for resale of 1.4 mln shares of co by selling security holder

Feb 15 Walt Disney Co :

* Files for resale by selling security holder of 1.4 million shares of Walt Disney Company common stock - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kpIHva) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
