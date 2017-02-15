BRIEF-Ciber says terms of agreement of ManpowerGroup's acquisition of Ciber Spain includes about $7 mln cash purchase price

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
Feb 15 Ciber Inc :
* Ciber Inc - Manpowergroup announces acquisition of Ciber Spain; terms of agreement include approximately $7.0 million cash purchase price - sec filing
* Ciber- In connection with deal, manpower's unit, has agreed to advance Ciber Nederland $2.0 million, of $2.5 million escrow amount to be otherwise be released in June
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct