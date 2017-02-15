BRIEF-Charlie Munger says has mellowed on Trump; Buffett not crazy buying Apple, airlines

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger Says Wells Fargo
* Account-Opening scandal does not impair bank's future
* Munger says wells fargo made "mistake" by not reacting to the news fast enough
* Munger speaking at annual meeting of his daily journal corp in los angeles
* Munger says he and warren buffett once considered airline industry a "joke," but that industry has improved
* Munger says he doesn't think he and warren buffett have "gone crazy" in buying shares of apple and airlines, but instead are "adapting"
* Munger, asked about year-ago comment suggesting that donald trump was not morally qualified to be u.s. President, says "i've gotten more mellow"
* Munger says some of trump's ideas may prove constructive, and that "he's not wrong on everything"
* munger: index funds cause "absolute agony" for investment professionals because vast majority lag funds over time; "most people handle that with denial"
* Munger says valeant pharmaceuticals was "too good to be true," and it was "really interesting how many high-grade people that took in"
* Munger says "there was a lot wrong with valeant, and it was so aggressive"
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017