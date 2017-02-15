版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 04:08 BJT

BRIEF-AquaVenture Holdings Ltd issues statement regarding British Virgin Islands water purchase agreement

Feb 15 Aquaventure Holdings Ltd

* AquaVenture Holdings Ltd issues statement regarding British Virgin Islands water purchase agreement

* AquaVenture's BVI subsidiary continues to work with BVI government to amend Paraquita Bay water purchase agreement

* Expected impact of proposed amendments were incorporated into co's financial forecasts prior to its IPO in October of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
