BRIEF-AquaVenture Holdings Ltd issues statement regarding British Virgin Islands water purchase agreement

BRIEF-Glass Lewis supports election of Mark Ravich to Rockwell Medical board
* Glass Lewis supports election of Mark H. Ravich to Rockwell Medical Inc board
Feb 15 Aquaventure Holdings Ltd
* AquaVenture Holdings Ltd issues statement regarding British Virgin Islands water purchase agreement
* AquaVenture's BVI subsidiary continues to work with BVI government to amend Paraquita Bay water purchase agreement
* Expected impact of proposed amendments were incorporated into co's financial forecasts prior to its IPO in October of 2016
* TMX Group Ltd - develops blockchain-based prototype to power a new service offering from Natural Gas Exchange
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals prices public offering of common stock