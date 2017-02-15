版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 04:02 BJT

BRIEF-SYNNEX SAYS ITS UNIT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH RAYCOP TO DISTRIBUTE ALLERGEN VACUUMS

Feb 15 Synnex Corp :

* SYNNEX CORP SAYS ITS UNIT SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH RAYCOP TO DISTRIBUTE ALLERGEN VACUUMS TO NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL CHANNEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
