BRIEF-QUEST DIAGNOSTICS SAYS WILL ACQUIRE OUTREACH LABORATORY SERVICES OPERATIONS OF PEACEHEALTH LABORATORIES

Feb 15 Quest Diagnostics Inc

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS AND PEACEHEALTH FORMED TWO-PART ARRANGEMENT TO ENHANCE DELIVERY OF LABORATORY SERVICES TO COMMUNITIES IN OREGON, WASHINGTON, ALASKA

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC SAYS FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC SAYS QUEST DIAGNOSTICS WILL ACQUIRE OUTREACH LABORATORY SERVICES OPERATIONS OF PEACEHEALTH LABORATORIES

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS WILL MANAGE 11 LABORATORIES, WHICH PEACEHEALTH WILL CONTINUE TO OWN, SERVING PEACEHEALTH'S MEDICAL CENTERS IN THREE STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
