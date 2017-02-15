BRIEF-QUEST DIAGNOSTICS SAYS WILL ACQUIRE OUTREACH LABORATORY SERVICES OPERATIONS OF PEACEHEALTH LABORATORIES

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Quest Diagnostics Inc
* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS AND PEACEHEALTH FORMED TWO-PART ARRANGEMENT TO ENHANCE DELIVERY OF LABORATORY SERVICES TO COMMUNITIES IN OREGON, WASHINGTON, ALASKA
* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC SAYS FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED
* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC SAYS QUEST DIAGNOSTICS WILL ACQUIRE OUTREACH LABORATORY SERVICES OPERATIONS OF PEACEHEALTH LABORATORIES
* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS WILL MANAGE 11 LABORATORIES, WHICH PEACEHEALTH WILL CONTINUE TO OWN, SERVING PEACEHEALTH'S MEDICAL CENTERS IN THREE STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017