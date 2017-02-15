版本:
BRIEF-Asure Software Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $75 mln - SEC filing

Feb 15 Asure Software Inc

* Asure Software Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $75 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lkU8Uk) Further company coverage:
