BRIEF-Papa Murphy's reports strategic realignment of resources

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :
* Papa Murphy's announces strategic realignment of resources to drive franchise growth and profitability
* Says 2017, company expects realignment will reduce sg&a expenses by nearly $1.2 million
* Papa Murphy's - seeking to partner with franchisees who can buy company-owned stores and "further build out select markets"
* Papa Murphy's Holdings - realignment, which includes elimination of certain management positions and other corporate personnel, expected to generate annual sg&a savings of about $1.5 million
* Papa Murphy's Holdings - realignment expected to generate annual sg&a savings of about $1.5 million, including sg&a savings of about $0.3 million at national ad-fund
* Papa Murphy's says measures, along with cost savings, expected to drive ongoing top and bottom line growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017