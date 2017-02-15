版本:
BRIEF-United Natural Foods expanding in Rhode Island

Feb 15 United Natural Foods Inc

* United Natural Foods Inc. expanding in Rhode Island

* United Natural Foods - Plans to hire 100 new full-time employees by end of 2018 and a total of 150 new full-time employees by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
