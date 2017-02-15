BRIEF-Verisign announces 3.25 pct junior subordinated convertible debentures due 2037 to pay contingent interest

Feb 15 Verisign Inc

* Verisign announces 3.25 pct junior subordinated convertible debentures due 2037 to pay contingent interest

* Verisign Inc - upside trigger on debentures due 2037 has been met for six-month interest payment period from Feb. 15, 2017, to Aug. 14, 2017

* Verisign Inc - contingent interest will be paid on notes for that six-month interest payment period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: