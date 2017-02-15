版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy receives notice from NYSE of falling below continued listing standards

Feb 15 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Yingli Green Energy receives notice from NYSE of falling below continued listing standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

